2 arrested in Jordan's robbery
On Tuesday, two arrests were made in the armed robbery of Jordan's Grocery that occurred on Saturday, March 11. Members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Vincent Kyle Juarez, 18, of Post Falls, and a 17YO female. Both suspects were arrested without incident.
