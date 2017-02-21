Two dog-racing exemption bills advance, for mini-dog races at fairs and sled-dog training, races
Two bills dealing with dog racing advanced in the Statehouse today. The first, HB 104 , to grant an exemption from Idaho's strict ban on dog racing for a county fair side-show exhibit, headed to the Senate's amending order after senators expressed concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC