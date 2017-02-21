Two dog-racing exemption bills advanc...

Two dog-racing exemption bills advance, for mini-dog races at fairs and sled-dog training, races

Two bills dealing with dog racing advanced in the Statehouse today. The first, HB 104 , to grant an exemption from Idaho's strict ban on dog racing for a county fair side-show exhibit, headed to the Senate's amending order after senators expressed concerns.

