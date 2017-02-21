Poll: Local GOP over-reacts

Tuesday Poll: A supermajority of Hucks Nation sez the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee is over-reacting by beefing up security for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner March 4. In an email circulated to party members recently, the Republicans said they would have a uniformed officer from Post Falls at the dinner, along with other security. 150 of 214 respondents said the added security was an over-reaction.

