PFHS crash victims identified

The occupants in the car that collided with a train this morning in Post Falls have been identified as Post Falls High students Jacob Brockus, 17, and Mikelli Villasenor, 15. School officials said the two were headed to a school band event and to pick up another student when the crash occurred. Post Falls police Chief Scot Haug said the westbound Union Pacific trail collided with the maroon Chevrolet passenger car that was northbound on Spokane Street around 6:05 a.m/ Brian Walker , Coeur d'Alene Press.

