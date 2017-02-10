One teen killed, one injured in car vs. train crash in Post Falls

A 15-year-old girl has been killed and a 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after their car was hit by a train at Spokane St. and Stagecoach Dr. in Post Falls, ID. Police tell us the 17-year-old was driving the car and that both teens were headed to a school event at 6am when the crash happened.

Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.