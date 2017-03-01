North Idaho developer and resort pion...

North Idaho developer and resort pioneer Robert Templin dies - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Bob Templin photographed on Oct. 11, 2007, in front of the old Post Falls City Hall building, which he tried to save from demolition. Robert Templin, a Post Falls developer, U.S. Army veteran and pioneer of North Idaho's resort and tourism economy, died Tuesday morning at age 93. The hotelier, economic development booster and vigorous promoter of Post Falls was known as a shrewd businessman, devout Christian and genuinely nice guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC