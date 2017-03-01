North Idaho developer and resort pioneer Robert Templin dies - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Bob Templin photographed on Oct. 11, 2007, in front of the old Post Falls City Hall building, which he tried to save from demolition. Robert Templin, a Post Falls developer, U.S. Army veteran and pioneer of North Idaho's resort and tourism economy, died Tuesday morning at age 93. The hotelier, economic development booster and vigorous promoter of Post Falls was known as a shrewd businessman, devout Christian and genuinely nice guy.

