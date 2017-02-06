Man accused of killing Post Falls man changes plea
The man accused of killing a Post Falls man in a road rage incident last year changed his plea to guilty in an Idaho courtroom Wednesday afternoon. According to the Coeur d'Alene Press , David Hutto pleaded guilty to first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and robbery.
