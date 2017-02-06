It's Back: Anti-Sharia Law Measure Surfaces at Idaho Legislature
The debate over Sharia law is heading for another Idaho Statehouse debate. Rep. Eric Redman returned Wednesday morning to the House State Affairs Committee to propose a measure that would ban Sharia law based on fears it could supersede the U.S. or Idaho constitutions.
