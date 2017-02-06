It's Back: Anti-Sharia Law Measure Su...

It's Back: Anti-Sharia Law Measure Surfaces at Idaho Legislature

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Boise Weekly

The debate over Sharia law is heading for another Idaho Statehouse debate. Rep. Eric Redman returned Wednesday morning to the House State Affairs Committee to propose a measure that would ban Sharia law based on fears it could supersede the U.S. or Idaho constitutions.

