ITD budget includes new Post Falls DMV

Among those proposals are a new DMV county office in Kootenai County, at $20,900 for equipment, supplies and connectivity; the new location, to be located on Railroad Avenue in Post Falls, will issue driver's licenses and ID cards. A project that's moving forward in partnership with the county and has been approved by county commissioners, the new office will provide a second location for people to get licenses in Kootenai County, and help alleviate extreme crowding at the current Government Way location; the county is responsible for the remaining costs/ Betsy Russell , Eye on Boise.

