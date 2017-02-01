Idaho House passes tax-cut bill in pa...

Idaho House passes tax-cut bill in party-line vote - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST

Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 67 , the tax-cut bill, in the Idaho House on Thursday: Voting in favor: Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens; Eric Redman, R-Athol; Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene; Don Cheatham, R-Post Falls; Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'alene; Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins.

Winter Storm Warning for Kootenai County was issued at February 02 at 2:55PM MST

