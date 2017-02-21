Idaho House panel narrowly rejects bi...

Idaho House panel narrowly rejects bill going after tribal gaming - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST

Idaho lawmakers took aim at tribal gaming, but legislation to amend the 2002 voter initiative that legalized tribal casinos statewide failed in a House committee Thursday on an 8-7 vote, after a hearing that stretched over three days. Backers of the bill, which was strongly supported by Coeur d'Alene Racing Inc., operator of the Greyhound Park Event Center in Post Falls, said they didn't want to do away with tribal casinos - they just wanted to limit the types of gambling machines the tribes can offer.

