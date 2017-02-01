Huckleberries: AP 'reporterette' Kruesi is several cuts above - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST
Tweets Kimberlee Kruesi , the fine Associated Press reporter in Boise: "The men in the press room are currently shocked at how much we reporterettes spend on haircuts." Huckleberries, of course, had to ask Kimberlee: How much do you pay for haircuts? Her answer: "It's not unusual to pay $100 or more for highlights and a cut."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a-citizen
|500
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC