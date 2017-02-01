Huckleberries: AP 'reporterette' Kruesi is several cuts above - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST

Huckleberries: AP 'reporterette' Krue...

Tweets Kimberlee Kruesi , the fine Associated Press reporter in Boise: "The men in the press room are currently shocked at how much we reporterettes spend on haircuts." Huckleberries, of course, had to ask Kimberlee: How much do you pay for haircuts? Her answer: "It's not unusual to pay $100 or more for highlights and a cut."

