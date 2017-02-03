Death notices, Feb. 5, 2017
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Eugene; three sons, Ray Best of Post Falls, Idaho, Gary Bash of Telluride and Larry Bash of Fort Collins; three daughters, Barbara Monett and Virginia McHugh, both of Grand Junction, and Mary Baker of Fort Collins; one brother, Adolfo Torrez Jr. of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one sister, Nellie Torgerson of Washington, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
