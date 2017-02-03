At ITD budget hearing, plans for next...

At ITD budget hearing, plans for next year include more snowplows,...

Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness makes his budget pitch to state lawmakers on Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2017 Legislative budget writers this morning are opening the week with a hearing on the Idaho Transportation Department budget, for which Gov. Butch Otter is proposing a 1.5 percent increase. ITD gets no state general tax funds; instead, it's funded by dedicated state funds, largely from gas taxes and vehicle registration fees, that make up 53.2 percent of its budget; and federal highway funds, which make up 46.7 percent.

