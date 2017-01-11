Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's car
There are 1 comment on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from Saturday Jan 7, titled Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's car. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
Post Falls Domino's delivery driver Jeff Decker says his delivery route on Thursday night started out like any other. On his delivery at 11:35p.m., he couldn't find the correct address of the home and that's when he saw three teenagers walking down Corbin Road, two boys and one girl, directing him to deliver the pizzas to a green house.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
|
#1 Sunday Jan 8
Sorry, Jeff (Domino's employee) but that area, Corbin Road? Don't be surprised your car stolen.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|bigisle
|4
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC