Spokane woman arrested for meth trafficking in Post Falls - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST

A Spokane woman was arrested in Post Falls early Saturday morning after she was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a car driven by Ashley M. Allen, 25, near Pleasant View Road and Seltice Way just before 5 a.m. and saw her hiding drug paraphernalia as they approached the car, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office news release.

