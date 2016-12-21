Shuttlebirds Tat Days 2017
Guest Author - Georgia Seitz et al Great News for the New Year! The Shuttlebirds Tatting Guild in Spokane Washington announces the 2017 Tat Days. Registration for the 21st annual tatting workshop on May 4th-7th, is open and runs through 9:00 pm March 27th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BellaOnline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|bigisle
|4
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC