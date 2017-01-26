Roger's Ice Cream opens in Post Falls
Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers opens Monday in its new 2,900-square-foot building at 403 N. Spokane St. in Post Falls. Roger's started in Moscow in 1940 and moved to Coeur d'Alene in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC