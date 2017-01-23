Prosecutor: PFPD cop DUI sentence fair

Prosecutor: PFPD cop DUI sentence fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Post Falls police officer Brenda Knight issued 25 DUI infractions in 2015, a number which earned her the distinction of the department's "Top DUI Cop" in its annual report. When Kootenai County deputies found Knight in her Jeep in a ditch near Rathdrum, she showed signs of alcohol consumption before blowing a .25, a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan 20 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan 18 Ranger 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,814 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC