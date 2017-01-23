Idaho considers loosening its strict ...

Idaho considers loosening its strict law banning dog racing - Mon, 23 Jan 2017 PST

When Idaho banned dog racing in 1996 amid concerns over reported abuse of greyhounds raced at a North Idaho dog track, the law was firm and far-reaching: It made dog racing a felony. But now, various other types of non-gambling dog racing events, from a planned country radio station wiener-dog race last spring dubbed "Rick and Carly's Arena-Wiena Cross" to an exhibition dog race that several county fairs are interested in booking next summer, are raising questions about how whether the law went too far.

