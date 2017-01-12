Huckleberries: Sandpoint school couns...

Huckleberries: Sandpoint school counselor Jeralyn Mire joins Michelle ...

Thursday Jan 12

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, after her final speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony at the White House Friday. The dark-haired woman smiling behind Obama is Sandpoint High counselor Jeralyn Mire.

Post Falls, ID

