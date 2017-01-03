Huckleberries: Online site misfires o...

Huckleberries: Online site misfires on CdA teacher pay ranking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The claim by a national online site was startling, depressing. High school teachers in the Coeur d'Alene School District average the worst pay in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... 11 hr slrdriving 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov '16 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14) Aug '16 bigisle 4
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC