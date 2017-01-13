Hagadone Marine Group begins construction on mega marine center
Last month, Hagadone Marine Group began construction on its new mega marine center. The construction includes three new buildings and the creation of over 32,000 square feet of service center space, totaling $4 million in enhancements.
