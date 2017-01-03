Bride says she never got wedding dress she paid for
The woman says the bridal shop owner told her the dress had to clear customs, but the bride-to-be later found out the manufacturer was based in California. POST FALLS, ID A bride in Idaho says she paid for her wedding dress but never received it, and the bridal store's owner has been giving her the runaround.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|bigisle
|4
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC