2 arrested for New Year's burglary
Three cross country skiiers returned to the trail head at Lookout Pass to find their car had been broken into on New Year's Eve around 2 pm. Kootenai County Sherriff's Office Deputies responded to reports of multiple windows being broken and several items stolen from the vehicle, including backpacks and credit cards.
