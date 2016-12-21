Shooting suspect arrested in Post Fal...

Shooting suspect arrested in Post Falls - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A man arrived at Kootenai Health to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound the morning of Dec. 15. Investigators believed that Tipton, a Post Falls resident with multiple distinctive tattoos, was responsible for the shooting in the 1800 block of East Jenny Lynn Lane. The North Idaho Violent Times Task force received a tip about Tipton's location and located him near Empire Center Boulevard and West Seltice Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov 26 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14) Aug '16 bigisle 4
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC