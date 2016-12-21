Shooting suspect arrested in Post Falls - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST

A man arrived at Kootenai Health to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound the morning of Dec. 15. Investigators believed that Tipton, a Post Falls resident with multiple distinctive tattoos, was responsible for the shooting in the 1800 block of East Jenny Lynn Lane. The North Idaho Violent Times Task force received a tip about Tipton's location and located him near Empire Center Boulevard and West Seltice Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

