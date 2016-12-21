Post Falls man arrested for murder of missing person
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives found probable cause to search Vodder's house in the 2100 block of North Riverstone Drive in Post Falls. On Wednesday, Spokane Valley investigators, along with the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, served the search warrant and arrested Vodder.
