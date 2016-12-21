Post Falls man arrested after standoff with SWAT team - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of Greensferry Road and Blue Grass Lane around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute. During the investigation deputies learned that Jeremy A. Wilhelm, 39, was wanted for violating his probation on convictions for attempted strangulation, aggravated battery and driving under the influence.
