More than $10,000 donated at fundraiser for Bo Kirk's family
A fundraiser Sunday night raised more than $10,000 for the family of a North Idaho man killed in late October. On October 25, the body of Bo Kirk was found in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest, just days after he had gone missing from work at Northwest Specialty Hospitals in Post Falls.
