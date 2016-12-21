Man charged for knocking over port-a-potties while driving
A northern Idaho man spent the night in jail after he allegedly knocked over six portable restrooms while driving in circles in the snow. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that the man was arrested for DUI and felony malicious injury to property after he is accused of driving doughnuts on Sunday night in Post Falls, knocking over the port-a-potties.
