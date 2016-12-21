Deserving kids shop for the holidays with local heroes
For some less fortunate children in Spokane and North Idaho, the season is bright thanks to the annual Holiday and Heroes event where kids have the chance to do some holiday shopping for their families with the help of first responders. Dozens of children rode along in patrol cars heading to the area Walmart stores for a fun day of shopping.
