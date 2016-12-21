Continue reading this blog post
Clockwise from top left: Iron Goat has been packing them in at its downtown taproom after moving there in April; Perry Street won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Session IPL; Twelve String began bottling several of its beers in August; the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival saw new highs in both breweries and attendance. Before 2016 slips into well-deserved oblivion, let's look back on the bright side at some highlights from the local beer scene, plus a few peeks ahead at the coming year: Four more breweries opened in Spokane and Kootenai counties : Young Buck and Little Spokane at the downtown incubator , V Twin in Spokane Valley and Post Falls Brewing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spokane 7.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|bigisle
|4
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC