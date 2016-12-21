Coeur d'Alene man arrested for posses...

Coeur d'Alene man arrested for possessing child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Thursday, investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children arrested 34-year-old John V. Mitchell. Mitchell is suspected of sharing pictures and videos of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov 26 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14) Aug '16 bigisle 4
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC