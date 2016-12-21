Can you prank your mom? 'The 25 pound...

Can you prank your mom? 'The 25 pound turkey challenge'

Wednesday Dec 21

Most mothers can only hope by the time their children grow up and move out of the house, they've learned all the necessary things to be a successful adult, including the basic knowledge that a turkey must be cooked in an oven, or perhaps in a smoker... NOT in a microwave. For this reason a new prank-challenge going around on Facebook is resulting in some hilarious text conversations between mothers and their grown children.

