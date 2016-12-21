Bus plan in works for seniors, disabled

A dial-a-ride program is expected to be added as early as next month to the Citylink paratransit system that serves those populations in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Huetter and Dalton Gardens. The program would make public transportation more accessible to residents in those cities who aren't near the existing bus route/ Brian Walker , Coeur d'Alene Press.

