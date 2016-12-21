Bus plan in works for seniors, disabled
A dial-a-ride program is expected to be added as early as next month to the Citylink paratransit system that serves those populations in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Huetter and Dalton Gardens. The program would make public transportation more accessible to residents in those cities who aren't near the existing bus route/ Brian Walker , Coeur d'Alene Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Malika, queen of the VIP! (Mar '14)
|Aug '16
|bigisle
|4
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC