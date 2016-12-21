Two Law Enforcement Officers Charged in Separate Incidents; One...
Two Idaho law enforcers-one current and the other a recently resigned police officer-are accused of running afoul of the law they swore to protect. A statement from the Boise Police Department confirmed Mark Furniss, a nine-year veteran of the department, resigned from his position during an investigation into alleged theft.
