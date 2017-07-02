Sheriff Jim Oa Sullivana s skills camp delivers lessons on and off the football field
More than 150 youngsters from the Chesapeake area received football coaching and mentorship from high school coaches, players, and Chesapeak The Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth was here to tell us about their 2nd Annual Christmas in July Car Show and Toy Drive. CHESAPEAKE - Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan grew up the child of a single parent, and can relate to many of the youngsters who attended his three-day football camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,558,795
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|9 min
|Gigi
|12
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|26
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|trisket12
|55
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Karl Marx
|63,919
|No trial for man accused in Pierce's Pitt Bar-B... (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|14
|vacation ideas
|Tue
|virginia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC