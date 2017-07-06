Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case
He is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. The charges stem from the shooting death of 26-year-old Monique N. Landis on December 1, 2015 in the 3600 block of Gateway Dr. If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.
