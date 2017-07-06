Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case

He is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. The charges stem from the shooting death of 26-year-old Monique N. Landis on December 1, 2015 in the 3600 block of Gateway Dr. If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.