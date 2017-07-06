Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl ...

Portsmouth Police looking for Darryl Faine in connection to murder case

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

He is wanted for first-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. The charges stem from the shooting death of 26-year-old Monique N. Landis on December 1, 2015 in the 3600 block of Gateway Dr. If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,554,734
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 2 hr Sheriff Taylor 106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Too Funny 63,904
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) 21 hr Jim Bob Washington 97
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 22 hr Jim Bob Washington 280
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) 22 hr Jim Bob Washington 28
News Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09) Wed Martin garey 3
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC