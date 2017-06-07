Search warrant reveals contact betwee...

Search warrant reveals contact between missing Norfolk mother and Chesapeake man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A recently unsealed search warrant from the Norfolk Police Department show a missing mother had contact with a Chesapeake man leading up to her January disappearance. Gerald's family called her disappearance in January "extremely" out of character, telling police that she is a "Facebook junkie" who is always posting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,541,781
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,726
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 20 hr Sharlatwn2 53
Officers Work 84 Hours Thu Officers Work 84 ... 1
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Wed Martin garey 12
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Johnson hotdog chilly May 26 Sonny wilson 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC