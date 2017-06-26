Portsmouth residents reach out to 10 ...

Portsmouth residents reach out to 10 On Your Side over traffic concerns

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Some neighbors living on a residential street in Portsmouth reached out to 10 On Your Side for help, claiming traffic problems are causing safety concerns. Families on Scott Street say ongoing development and road construction projects have turned their neighborhood into a thoroughfare for speeding drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,549,680
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 1 hr Avalon Arsenal 44
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 5 hr Martin garey 15
The after prison show 20 hr Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Johnson hotdog chilly May '17 Sonny wilson 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC