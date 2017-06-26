Portsmouth residents reach out to 10 On Your Side over traffic concerns
Some neighbors living on a residential street in Portsmouth reached out to 10 On Your Side for help, claiming traffic problems are causing safety concerns. Families on Scott Street say ongoing development and road construction projects have turned their neighborhood into a thoroughfare for speeding drivers.
