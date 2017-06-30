Portsmouth Police search for missing ...

Portsmouth Police search for missing woman in need of medication

Friday Jun 30

Police say 67-year-old Stefana Matarazza was last seen Friday morning in the 3600 block of County Street by her caregivers. She was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a cream colored jacket, and blue polo shirt.

