Portsmouth Police search for missing woman in need of medication
Police say 67-year-old Stefana Matarazza was last seen Friday morning in the 3600 block of County Street by her caregivers. She was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a cream colored jacket, and blue polo shirt.
