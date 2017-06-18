Portsmouth officers recognized for rescuing animals

Four months after playing in Super Bowl 51, LaRoy Reynolds spent a Saturday back in his hometown, providing a free skills camp, and free lif Sunday At Gateway Motorsports Park Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles 1. John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrol At 12:30 p.m., Portsmouth Police Officer Saunders responded to an injured female opossum, who sadly died from her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.