One dead after overnight shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police were called to the intersection of Chippewa Trail and Mohican Dr. around 12:38 a.m. for a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Earl
|1,542,394
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|President is NOT ...
|63,736
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Me-n-yo-mama
|852
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 8
|Officers Work 84 ...
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jun 6
|Sheilah
|20
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC