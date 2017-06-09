Ocean View murder suspect caught in P...

Ocean View murder suspect caught in Portsmouth

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man wanted in connection to a May 21 homicide in Norfolk was captured in Portsmouth on Thursday night by U.S. Marshals, along with the Norfolk and Portsmouth fugitive squads. On May 21, Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.

