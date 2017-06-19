Local teacher suspected of dealing drugs near a YMCA, according to court documents

News 3 obtained court documents that states Michael McCormick, 48, is suspected of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of the Effingham Street Family YMCA in downtown Portsmouth. The DEA and Portsmouth police say they caught I.C Norcom High school teacher, Michael McCormick involved in a drug deal near the facility on May 18. The documents also state McCormick drove directly from I.C Norcom High school to the location to conduct the drug deal.

