Historic VA Church Goes Up in Flames Before Bible Study

No one was hurt as a 115-year-old church in Portsmouth, VA, went up in flames Wednesday night before parishioners had arrived for bible study. Pastor Ronald Thompson learned his church was burning down Wednesday night as many parishioners were headed there for Bible study.

