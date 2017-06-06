Full list of scheduled mosquito spray...

Full list of scheduled mosquito spraying in Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Tuesday and Wednesday the City of Portsmouth's Mosquito Control Division will conduct truck fogging through spray routes in the city. Truck fogging begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday and if the weather permits all areas should be fogged in two days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,541,069
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 11 hr Martin garey 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Squidy 63,709
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Tue Sheilah 20
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Tue kteka001 129
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue badsanta356 103
Pit Bulls are so sweet Jun 5 Retardo Macaroni 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Portsmouth County was issued at June 08 at 6:01AM EDT

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC