Domestic violence shelters fill up as school lets out
As schools are emptying out for the summer, domestic violence shelters are filling up. Many moms choose to wait until school is out to leave and that creates challenges for those who are trying to help them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Aleem Raheem Ajr
|1,543,705
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Obese woman
|63,758
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Sun
|john fartcastle
|13
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Alonzo Libby
|853
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Fireflight895645
|25
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC