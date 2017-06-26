Chesapeake 10 mins ago 9:11 a.m.Woman...

Chesapeake 10 mins ago 9:11 a.m.Woman arrested after leading Chesapeake police on pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A woman is facing charges after she refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading police on a chase from Chesapeake to Portsmouth. Chesapeake Police say an officer attempted to make a routine traffic stop at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Taylor Road and Portsmouth Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min No Surprize 1,549,445
The after prison show 11 hr Number1fan 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Stephanielaforge 43
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 24 Bat 858
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jun 6 Sheilah 20
Johnson hotdog chilly May '17 Sonny wilson 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC