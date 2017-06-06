Champaign County Housing Authority director hired in Virginia
Ed Bland, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County since 2003, has been hired for the same position in Portsmouth, Va. Bland will start his job 45 days after signing a contract with the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, according to The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.
